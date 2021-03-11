Iran Karate national team holds training camp in Turkey

The first stage of the World Karate League in 2021 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on March 12-14 with 584 karatekas from 72 countries who will compete with each other. The tournament starts on Friday and will continue until Sunday.
MA/IRINN
TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s national karate team is preparing for the World Karate League in Turkish capital Istanbul.
The first stage of the World Karate League in 2021 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on March 12-14 with 584 karatekas from 72 countries who will compete with each other. The tournament starts on Friday and will continue until Sunday.
MA/IRINN
Your Comment