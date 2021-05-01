Karateka Rozita Alipour fighting for bronze medal

Starting her matches on Saturday, the second day of the event, Alipour defeated karatekas from Ukraine and Brazil but lost to her Egyptian rival.

Losing the chance to get a gold or silver medal, Alipour overpowered an athlete from Morocco and has to win another match to get the bronze medal.

The competition kicked off in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday with the participation of 769 athletes from 87 countries. It will wrap up on Sunday.

Iran has attended the event with a total of 10 karate practitioners. Besides Alipour, Hamideh Abbasali, Taravat Khaksar, Fatemeh Sadeghi, and Sara Bahmanyar are in Iran’s women’s team.

Zabihollah Poorshab, Amir Mehdizadeh, Bahman Asgari, Sajad Ganjzadeh and Amirreza Mirzaei represent Iran’s men’s team.

The Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon is included in the Olympic qualification process and is one of the last opportunities for Karate athletes to make it to the Olympics by standings.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed to July 2021 due to the coronavirus which has killed near 3,200,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

