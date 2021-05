The Karate 1 Premier League competition kicked off on Friday and Elmira Gozalzadeh was elected as a member of the jury and Tatami manager.

Gozalzadeh is a holder of an ‘A’ degree of Kumite Referee and an ‘A’ degree of Kata Judge.

The Karate 1 Premier League competition is held in Portugal’s Lisbon as the final stage of the qualifying games for the Tokyo Olympics.

The competitions are participated by 740 karatekas from 87 countries.

