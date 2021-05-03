Diplomat dismisses reports of prisoner swap with US

“This news is not confirmed,” he said on Saturday night in reaction to a report by Al-Mayadeen that claimed the two countries may conduct an exchange of prisoners with Tehran handing over four suspects in espionage cases to Washington.

Additionally, US may unfreeze $7 billion of Iranian assets, said the report, citing unnamed Iranian officials.

Earlier, Washington had also dismissed the report. Ned Price, the US State Department Spokesman said, "Reports about the prisoners’ swap agreement (with Iran) are not true. As we said, we always raise the issue of prisoners detained or missed in Iran, and we will not stop until we bring them back to their families,” Al Jazeera reported.

