US rejects prisoners’ swap deal with Iran: Price

Ned Price, the US State Department Spokesman said, "Reports about the prisoners’ swap agreement (with Iran) are not true. As we said, we always raise the issue of prisoners detained or missed in Iran, and we will not stop until we bring them back to their families,” Al Jazeera reported.

Hours ago, Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen quoted Iranian sources, saying that Washington would release four Iranian prisoners.

According to the report, the Islamic Republic of Iran will release four American nationals, who were accused of espionage, in exchange for the release of four Iranians.

Al-Mayadeen did not mention the identities of those who are going to be released by the United States.

