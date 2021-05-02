US may reportedly un-freeze $7bn Iranian assets

The US may un-freeze Iranian assets worth a total of $7 billion, the Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen reported citing anonymous sources in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Additionally, the two countries may conduct an exchange of prisoners, the TV channel reported.

According to the media outlet, Tehran might hand over four suspects in espionage cases to Washington.

The release of the Iranian frozen assets by the US government shows the case of Jason Rezaian is repeated. This is proof of the pressure put on Biden and his team and their urgent need for showing an improvement in Iran's case to the US congress.

Americans had previously sought to oblige Iran to release American spies without giving any benefits to Iran.

But Jason Rezaian's case is now repeated for another time, when Iran dictated its favor to the Obama administration, pushing it to release 1.7 billion of Iranian frozen assets in the US.

HJ/PR