Kabul women protest against US blockade of Afghanistan funds

As the US blockade of Afghanistan's financial assets continues, a number of women organized a demonstration in Kabul to call on Washington to unfreeze the Afghan financial reserves.

Addressing Joe Biden, the US president, the Afghan women said that the weather is cold and their children have nothing to eat at home.

They also chanted "Don't Kill us by Hunger" and "Let Us live", calling on Washington to unfreeze the Afghan nation's assets.

Taliban spokesmen also joined the protests and posted footage of the demonstrations on their social media.

Hundreds of protesters also marched through the streets of Kabul last Tuesday to demand the United States unfreeze Afghanistan’s financial assets.

The protesters including private business representatives chanted anti-America slogans and gathered in front of former US embassy in the Afghan capital, with placards and banners that read “Give us our frozen money” and “Let us eat.”

The demonstration comes as the United States and other Western countries continue to freeze more than $ 9.5 billion of Afghan assets since the Taliban came to power on August 15, 2021.

RHM/FNA14001008000219