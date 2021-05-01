Over 1 ton illicit drugs seized in armed clash in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Saturday, saying that yesterday, the province's anti-narcotics police forces identified members of an armed and organized drug-trafficking gang who were planning to transfer a large consignment of narcotics from the eastern borders to Saravan.

He added that in this regard, the police forces observed the area between the city of Saravan to Khash, and saw the members of this armed gang who were trying to transfer narcotics with two vehicles.

The gang members, who found themselves surrounded by police forces, fired at police members, regardless of the police order to stop, Taheri said.

According to the police chief, police forces seized the smugglers' vehicles and arrested two of them.

They also managed to bust 1.048 ton of opium in the smugglers' cars, in addition to the confiscation of some weapons, he added.

ZZ/IRN84314667