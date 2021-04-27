Over 1.5 tons of illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news, saying that a drug-trafficking band was identified following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of Sib va Sooran and Khash counties.

The smugglers, who were trying to transfer the consignment of drugs to the central provinces of the country, tried to escape quickly when they were caught in an ambush by the provincial police forces, he added.

He said that the police forces busted 1.557 tons of illicit drugs, consisting of 1,341 kg of opium, 208 kg of hashish and 8 kg of heroin.

7 smugglers have been arrested during the operation, Taheri noted.

According to the police chief, some weapons and ammunition have been confiscated in the operation by police forces.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometre common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

