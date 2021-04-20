Over 1,000 tons narcotics seized in Iran in last year

Referring to the interactions between Iran and Azerbaijan, Ghasem Rezaei said, "Due to the traffic between the two countries and trade exchanges, it is necessary to complete the related rail, land and sea projects as soon as possible, and this is one of the emphases of the leaders of the two countries."

Completion of the railway project between Iran and the Caucasus is very effective, he added, saying, "In the field of the sea, it is connected with 4 northern countries, through which we can communicate with other countries, even with China."

Stating that Iran is one of the most successful border guards in the world which enjoys intelligent management, Rezaei said, "Despite the conspiracies and malice of the enemies, especially the global arrogance, we have succeeded in the intelligent management of the borders."

He also noted that Iran has about 2,000 kilometers of border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is an important factor in the entry of drugs into the country, adding, "Our border guards have managed this route well, and last year more than a thousand tons of narcotics were confiscated, which is unprecedented in the world."

