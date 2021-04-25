Police confiscate 1.226 tons drugs in Tehran

Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi broke the news on Sunday, saying that during the operation, 4 drug-smuggling gangs were dismantled, 35 major smugglers were arrested and 38 vehicles, including trucks, cars and motorcycles, were seized.

Thirty-eight thugs were arrested on charges of extortion, robbery, drug trafficking, harassment, stabbing, and assault, he added.

According to the police chief, one of the dismantled gangs was active in selling drugs, especially marijuana that during the police operation, about 12 kilograms of marijuana were seized.

Rahimi went on to say that 437 kilograms of crystal were busted from another band, adding that this gang transferred industrial materials from the eastern border of the country.

He also said that 579 kilograms of opium were seized from the third gang in Tehran.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

