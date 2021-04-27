JCPOA talks on right track but there are challenges ahead

“We still have difficult challenges and details ahead of nuclear talks and we have not reached solutions on them,” Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated.

All participating delegations in Iran’s nuclear talks are trying to present these solutions, he said, adding, “Overall, the process of JCPOA talk is on the right track, but we have both challenges and difficulties on details of the talk in particular.”

In response to the question whether it is clear on what day the next meeting of the Joint Commission will be held, Araghchi said, "As of today that the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA wrapped up, working groups will start their work and we will review the work process of the working groups, if necessary.”

According to the scheduled programs, the three working groups are supposed to start their work, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to the remarks of Russian envoy in Vienna who announced that this round of talk will be longer than the previous two rounds, and said, “Naturally, the more we get into the details, especially the details of the text, the longer the discussion and the longer it takes.”

In the end, Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi said, "I cannot say when we will end this round of talks. "I hope we will reach a more definite point and then the talks will be closed and the delegations will return to their capitals to review and consult the issue.”

