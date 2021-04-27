Full implementation of JCPOA, interest of all parties: Raab

Referring to the Vienna talks on revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the British Foreign Secretary expressed optimism that there is a prospect of reaching an agreement in this regard and that it is in the interest of parties to find a solution to fully implementation of JCPOA as soon as possible.

Speaking at a meeting of the Defense and Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Lords on Tuesday, Dominic Raab added that opportunity of Vienna talks should be used optimally.

As one of parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk, JCPOA, the United Kingdom is consulting with the US government to revive the agreement, and has personally established close ties with other European members of JCPOA.

The British Foreign Secretary claimed that there is a chance that the Vienna talks will reach a conclusion before Iran’s 2021 Presidential Election.

Without mentioning that it was the United States that withdrew from JCPOA and continued to violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he said that Iran should return to full implementation of JCPOA.

The new round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4 + 1 group began minutes ago with the resumption of Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA at the Grand Hotel Vienna on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

