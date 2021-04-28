There will be no "JCPOA Plus" in Vienna talks, Ulyanov says

The Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks on Tuesday night at the end of a meeting of the Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission between Iran and P4+1 that was held in the Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday afternoon.

Ulyanov said that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement on reviving Iran nuclear deal before May 21st. though he said that he just was expressing his personal view.

The Russian envoy said that the parties to the JCPOA have agreed that there will be no "JCPOA Plus", which was one of the main obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement on reviving the JCPOA.

It is noteworthy that Iran has vowed that it rejects protracted negotiations and it will leave the talks if it feels the other parties are buying time and lack seriousness and wish to add other issues to the talks on reviving the JCPOA.

According to the Russian representative, the idea of the JCPOA Plus was first introduced by the United States with the aim of limiting Iran's missile program. He further described such a plan by the US as unrealistic and futile.

