Araghchi meets with Austrian FM to discuss JCPOA

The chief Iranian nuclear negotiator, who has traveled to Vienna, held talks with the Austrian foreign minister to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Representatives of JCPOA member states have been meeting in Vienna during the past three weeks to discuss activating the agreement and the possible return of the United States to it. They have convened several meetings in the form of JCPOA joint commissions in Vienna so far and made progress in reviving the nuclear deal.

The new round of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held last Tuesday in the presence of Iranian delegations as well as the 4+1 group at the Grand Hotel in Vienna. At this meeting, the participants decided to speed up the dialogue process and agreed that the activities of the expert groups in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues should continue intensively and quickly.

It was also decided to form a third group called the “expert group of executive arrangements” to discuss the practical arrangements needed to implement the lifting of sanctions and then the US return to the nuclear deal.

