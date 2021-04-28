Important issue in reviving JCPOA is sense of justice: China

Speaking in a meeting of Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held in Vienna on Tuesday, as headed by the Deputy Director-General and Political Director of Europe External Action Service Enrique Mora as attended by representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, UK and Iran, the Chinese representative in the meeting of Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Wang Qun reiterated that the first and important issue in revival of JCPOA is ‘sense of justice’.

Turning to this issue that negotiations of Joint Commission of JCPOA have entered their fourth week, Qun clarified that an important week is ahead. Despite significant progress which has been observed in JCPOA talks in Vienna, significant differences have not yet been resolved, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regarding that which country should first return to its JCPOA commitments, he said that China believes that the issue of return of the United States and Iran to JCPOA is primarily a matter of sense of justice.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA and stated that the current crisis over Iran's nuclear program is the result of actions of previous US administration which unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and put pressure on Iran, so that the United States must first lift all unilateral illegal sanctions imposed against Iran.

Lifting all sanctions imposed by the United States and third-party countries against Iran is the key to the success of the negotiations, Wang Qun stressed.

China hopes that all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk would continue to maintain the current course of talks, adhere to the right path and current consensus and work tirelessly to achieve the overall goal of the talks, Chinese envoy to Vienna-based international organizations added.

