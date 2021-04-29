Talks in Vienna ongoing on full restoration of JCPOA: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Thu., Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Met again with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley together with our teams.”

“We had a detailed and very useful discussion on major topics which are under consideration in the course of on-going talks in Vienna on full restoration of the #JCPOA,” he added.

Ulyanov also announced in a Twitter message on Wednesday, "Vienna talks are ongoing. Working groups for lifting sanctions and nuclear issues continued to consider the steps that Washington and Tehran must take to revive the JCPOA.”

He said that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement on reviving Iran nuclear deal before May 21st. though he said that he just was expressing his personal view.

The Russian envoy said that the parties to the JCPOA have agreed that there will be no "JCPOA Plus", which was one of the main obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement on reviving the JCPOA.

It is noteworthy that Iran has vowed that it rejects protracted negotiations and it will leave the talks if it feels the other parties are buying time and lack seriousness and wish to add other issues to the talks on reviving the JCPOA.

According to the Russian representative, the idea of the JCPOA Plus was first introduced by the United States with the aim of limiting Iran's missile program. He further described such a plan by the US as unrealistic and futile.

