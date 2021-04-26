  1. Politics
Baghdad underscores necessity of foreign troops' withdrawal

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security advisor underlined the vitality of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq.

In a meeting with the Canadian ambassador in Baghdad, Ulric Shannon, on Monday,  al-Araji underlined the “necessity” of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.

The two officials also discussed the latest developments in regional political issues and security as well as strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also conferred on the situation in Sinjar, of the Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, and the importance of Canada having clear participation in its reconstruction.

