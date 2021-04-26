Russia's Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Turkey

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Turkish Viscoran Ilac will start joint production of Russian coronavirus vaccine, Anadolu Agency said in a report on Monday.

The production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey will start in the coming weeks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The production will be organized at the plants of the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac, the RDIF said in a statement.

The RDIF added it is finalizing the transfer of production technology with another Turkish company -- CinnaGen Ilac, and is negotiating with two more "production platforms" aiming to expand the capacity of Sputnik V production.

The RDIF added that the vaccine produced in Turkey is intended both for local use and export to third countries.

On April 22, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Turkey will begin administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine soon.

In neighboring Iran, the same Russian company "Russian Direct Investment Fund" has reached an agreement with an Iranian company to jointly start producing the “Sputnik V” vaccine later this month.

