Araghchi, PUK chief discuss US-Israeli aggression on Iran

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to some terrorist movements at common borders, emphasizing the need for strengthening cooperation to safeguard the security of common borders.

The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), for his part, pointed to some drastic measures taken to strengthen the security of borders, and stressed the need to cooperate and coordinate to prevent any destructive move and preserve the security and stability of the common borders.

Bafel Jalal Talabani expressed his sympathy with the Iranian people and government over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

