Tehran ready to help New Delhi overcome deadly Covid pandemic

Addressing Indian health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a message, the Iranian health minister saeed Namaki expressed Iran’s regret over the increasing death toll of the Covid-19.

Coronavirus pandemic will be controlled and managed through empathy, cooperation and assistance of all countries, he said, adding, “Such a thing is possible in the shadow of justice, lifting of sanctions, fair distribution necessary equipment as well as diagnosis and treatment for each needy people of the world."

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite pressures and sanctions, has managed to overcome the fourth wave of the Covid-19 through relying on indigenous knowledge of the Iranian scientists, he noted.

Saying that Iran has been able to produce its needed medicine and equipment, he expressed hope that through the exchange of scientific experiences, the two countries can build a brighter future.

The government and people of Iran spare no effort to assist the Indian people to overcome the crisis, he also said.

