MP says sanctions cause resistance of nation against external pressure

“Sanctions caused the country to be dependent on the domestic equipment and productions,” MP Mohammad Hossein Farhangi told Mehr news agency on Thursday.

In a reaction to the statements of some political activists on the impact of sanctions in the fight against coronavirus, Farhangi said that “in the current situation that almost all countries are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Islamic Republic of Iran managed to contain the disease excellently as compared to the European countries such as Italy and Spain.”

Turning to the economic aftereffects of sanctions, the member of Parliament’s Plan and Budget Commission said, “sanctions brought about positive and negative effects in the country. Sanctions provided Iran to strengthen its ties with other countries but enemies breached their commitments illogically and imposed sanctions on Iran.”

The United States withdrew itself from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, unilaterally and then, it expressed its regret in the face of sanctions imposed against Iranian people, Farhangi added.

Strengthening the domestic production is the solution to overcome economic problems in the country, he said, adding, “Iran can overcome sanctions through international bodies. China established necessary cooperation with Iran in recent days in the fight against coronavirus.”

