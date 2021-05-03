Iran seizes Indian ship carrying Covid-19 cases

The Jask governor said that the Iranian maritime guards seized an Indian ship suspected of carrying Covid-19 cases in the Persian Gulf waters in the Jask County, in the Southern Province of Homozgan.

He said that the Indian vessel was carrying 19 Indian crew while it was detained.

He added two Indian nationals tested positive for coronavirus after being tested.

He also pointed out the test samples of the Indian nationals have been sent to Bandar Abbas and Tehran to identify the variant of the Coronavirus.

KI/Nasimonline