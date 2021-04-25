  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2021, 6:30 PM

Putin, Biden may meet in June

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden may meet in June.

Citing a Kremlin aide, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency informed the news on Sunday.

In mid-April and in a call to discuss issues facing the United States and Russia amid growing tensions in Ukraine,  Biden suggested meeting the Russian President “in a third country” in the coming months.

The official readout of the phone conversation provided by the White House said Biden reaffirmed his goal of building “a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, consistent with US interests” when he suggested the meeting.

In its own readout of the call, the Kremlin confirmed that Biden has asked to hold a high-level meeting “in the foreseeable future," without elaborating on when or where the two leaders could meet. It also gave no indication of how the Russian leader had responded to that suggestion.

The two presidents held their first phone call in January amid tensions over the arrest of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

