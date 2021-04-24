  1. Technology
33 asteroids discovered, registered by Iranian researchers

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – At the 58th scientific meeting of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), Iran announced the discovery and registration of 33 asteroids by Iranian researchers.

The 58th scientific meeting of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) is underway in Vienna. 

At this meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran read its statement regarding the activities carried out to monitor Near Earth Objects (NEO).

Officials of the Iranian Space Agency announced the discovery and registration of 33 asteroids by Iranian researchers.

In this meeting, the issue of the emergence of large satellite systems and the increased risk of collisions between satellites, as well as the problems created for observing the night sky by large satellite systems were discussed.

Meanwhile, some countries have emphasized the right of all countries, especially developing countries, to use nuclear energy in space activities.

