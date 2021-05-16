  1. Technology
Rocket Lab's satellite launch from New Zealand site fails

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Rocket Lab's latest mission ended in failure late last night.

Following a successful lift-off from Mahia, first-stage burn, and stage separation, Rocket Lab experienced an anomaly during its 20th Electron mission, "Running Out Of Toes".

The issue occurred following second-stage ignition during the flight on May 15, 2021, UTC, resulting in the loss of the mission.

The launch vehicle's second stage remained within the predicted launch corridor and caused no harm to the public, Rocket Lab's launch or recovery crews, or the launch site.

"Electron's first stage safely completed a successful splashdown under parachute and Rocket Lab's recovery team is working to retrieve the stage from the ocean as planned," the company said in a statement.

