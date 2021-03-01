VIDEO: Spacewalk for 7 hrs to prepare ISS for new solar panel

NASA’s Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put the first set of mounting brackets and struts together, then bolted them into place next to the station’s oldest and most degraded solar wings. But the work took longer than expected, and they barely got started on the second set before calling it quits. Rubins will finish the job during a second spacewalk later this week.
TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Two astronauts walked outside International Space Station to upgrade its solar panels. Spacewalking astronauts ventured out Sunday to install support frames for new, high-efficiency solar panels arriving at ISS.
News Code 170528
Your Comment