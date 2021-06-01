Doha witnessing no benefit in establishing ties with Tel Aviv

Qatar, like its neighbors in the region, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, does not see any benefit in establishing relations with the Zionist regime, Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told a Sputnik correspondent.

Qatar plans to pay for the reconstruction of 45,000 destroyed houses in the Gaza Strip within the next six months, elsewhere in her remarks, Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater said, referring to the 12-day aggression of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians in the occupied territories of Palestine.

This is while Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has authorized $ 500 million to rebuild the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip, which was damaged during the recent Israeli aggression.

The Qatari senior diplomat also announced her country's readiness to mediate between Hamas and the United States, saying that this is because Doha attaches great importance to the role of mediation for establishing international peace and stability.

The report comes as Khaled Meshaal, the head of the political bureau of Hamas said in an interview that although Hamas is ready for talks with the United States, it will not give in to the US conditions.

