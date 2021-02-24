Hamas warns Zionists of interfering in Palestinian elections

Palestinian Hamas movement has reacted to the recent threats of Zionists and their hostile statements regarding the Palestinian National Elections, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the Palestinian Movement has warned the Zionist regime against any interference in the Palestinian National Elections. Hamas has stressed that in case of any Zionist interference in the Palestinian elections, the Zionist regime will face a tough response.

Hamas's warning to Zionist regime came after the Zionists threatened that the movement should not nominate its members in the Palestinian National Elections.

Earlier, Salah al-Bardawil, a member of Hamas Political Bureau said that Zionist regime is trying to prevent holding of general elections in Palestine.

Hamas is running in the upcoming elections with a list of candidates in Gaza Strip, West Bank and al-Quds, he said, adding, “The Zionists are threatening organizers, voters and candidates of the Palestinian National Elections in order to obstruct this election.”

