Iran slams terrorist attack in Quetta

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that Iran would stand by the government and people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

He called the terrorist operation and bombing of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, which killed and injured Pakistani citizens, a matter of deep concern.

Khatibzadeh stressed: "The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the government and people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism."

A bomb blast near a hotel in the Serena district of Quetta has killed at least five people and injured 12 others.

