Yemeni forces stage another attack on King Khalid airbase

According to a statement published on Al-Masirah TV website, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the drone operation against military targets at King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition in the aggression on Yemen since 2015.

Saree said that the drones hit their targets with precision.

According to the statement, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces also added, "Targeting Saudi sites is a natural and legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and fully-fledged blockade against our country."

This new round of attacks came a few days after the Saudi-led coalition announced drone and missile operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces against targets in Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Mohammed Nasser al-Atefi, the defense minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government had warned Saudi Arabia to stop the aggression otherwise they would suffer "big pain".

The new round of escalating conflict came after the Yemeni National Salvation Government did not accept Riyadh's initiative to end the war in Yemen due to the excessive demands that Saudis made during the talks.

