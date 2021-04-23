Above 100 Palestinians injured in clashes in occupied lands

The hostile actions of the Zionists against the Palestinians continue in different parts of the occupied territories.

Israeli regime troops raided areas in the occupied lands last night.

Eyewitnesses stated that the Zionists used war bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians in these clashes.

More than 100 Palestinians were seriously injured in the clashes. A number of the injured Palestinians are reportedly in critical condition.

Among the injured ones, there is a journalist.

