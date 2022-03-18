Israel official proposes buying Greece islands for wartime

Avri Steiner, a representative of the Blue and White centrist and liberal political alliance led by the Zionist minister of military affairs Benny Gantz, made the suggestion during a board meeting of a subsidiary of the Jewish National Fund (JNF), according to a report published in the Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper.

At a board meeting on Thursday, Steiner said that the purchase of Greek islands should be explored as an option for evacuating Israeli citizens in situations of disaster or war.

“This is an idea for a project that arose following foreign publications that missiles could hit” the Israeli-occupied territories, he argued.

Steiner went on to say that retaliatory missiles could reach as far as the central Israeli resort city of Netanya during the 33-day-long Israeli military onslaught on Lebanon in the summer of 2006, and they may reach further south today.

“The idea I came up with considered the question: what can give us an answer? What do we do in a possible scenario of threatening a large population?” he argued.

The Blue and White official claimed that there were 40 uninhabited islands in Greece, which Israeli authorities could look to purchase and create infrastructure.

The suggestion was rejected by a majority of board members, who said that it went against the aims of the JNF, which deals in the purchase of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

RHM/Press TV