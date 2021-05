"Yesterday I spent 4hrs before our Parliament's NatSec/FP Commission to brief MPs on Vienna talks. Very tough. But useful", Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs Abbas Araqchi wrote in his Twitter account.

Iranian top negotiator in Vienna talks said, “Bottom line is same: Having left JCPOA, US must first provide verifiable sanctions lifting. Iran will then resume full implementation”

“Is the US ready?”, he added.

RHM/IRN84340637