Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 1

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Vienna talks not reached deadlock

Etela’at:

Khatibzadeh: No deadlock in Vienna talks

Oil Min: Iran able to produce 6.5 mn of oil barrels

UN hails Iran measures in hosting refugees

Injection of home-grown vaccines to kick off next week

Iran:

Nationwide vaccination of all Iranian as of next week

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Top negotiator meets with E3, China, Russia representatives

Khatibzadeh: Talks with Saudi Arabia continuing, Good progress made in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Hamas: Gazan factories resumed producing thousands of missiles

Khatibzadeh: Presence of Iranian warships at intl. water a right no one can violate

