  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2021, 8:57 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 1

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 1

TEHRAN, Jun. 1 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, June 1.

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Vienna talks not reached deadlock

Etela’at:
Khatibzadeh: No deadlock in Vienna talks

Oil Min: Iran able to produce 6.5 mn of oil barrels

UN hails Iran measures in hosting refugees 

Injection of home-grown vaccines to kick off next week

Iran:

Nationwide vaccination of all Iranian as of next week

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Top negotiator meets with E3, China, Russia representatives

Khatibzadeh: Talks with Saudi Arabia continuing, Good progress made in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Hamas: Gazan factories resumed producing thousands of missiles

Khatibzadeh: Presence of Iranian warships at intl. water a right no one can violate 

RHM/

News Code 174231
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174231/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News