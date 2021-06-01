Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 1

Ebtekar:
Khatibzadeh: Vienna talks not reached deadlock
Etela’at:
Khatibzadeh: No deadlock in Vienna talks
Oil Min: Iran able to produce 6.5 mn of oil barrels
UN hails Iran measures in hosting refugees
Injection of home-grown vaccines to kick off next week
Iran:
Nationwide vaccination of all Iranian as of next week
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Top negotiator meets with E3, China, Russia representatives
Khatibzadeh: Talks with Saudi Arabia continuing, Good progress made in Vienna talks
Kayhan:
Hamas: Gazan factories resumed producing thousands of missiles
Khatibzadeh: Presence of Iranian warships at intl. water a right no one can violate
