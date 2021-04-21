Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 21

Asia

Iran not to permit nuclear talks turn to tiring negotiations

Aftab

Tehran-Riyadh talks; national – security

Ebtekar

Revival of JCPOA, at last step

Iran, Saudi Arabia at the negotiating table

Hamshahri

Claims of private sector from lifting sanctions

Ettela’at

200 people killed in Russia’s airstrike to terrorists’ training center in Syria

Iran

Entry of private sector to importing COVID-19 vaccine

World in dire need of justice, not hegemony: China’s Xi

Jomhouri Eslami

American senators call for reducing military aid to Tel Aviv

If US shows sincerity, nuclear standoff will be resolved in short period

JCPOA members agree with setting up working group for lifting sanctions

Iran, US moving towards simultaneous return to JCPOA: Washington Post

Donya-e-Eqtesad

New progress towards revival of JCPOA

US schedules to suspend sanctions, not lift them

Main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility connected

MA