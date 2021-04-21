Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 21

Asia
Iran not to permit nuclear talks turn to tiring negotiations
Aftab
Tehran-Riyadh talks; national – security
Ebtekar
Revival of JCPOA, at last step
Iran, Saudi Arabia at the negotiating table
Hamshahri
Claims of private sector from lifting sanctions
Ettela’at
200 people killed in Russia’s airstrike to terrorists’ training center in Syria
Iran
Entry of private sector to importing COVID-19 vaccine
World in dire need of justice, not hegemony: China’s Xi
Jomhouri Eslami
American senators call for reducing military aid to Tel Aviv
If US shows sincerity, nuclear standoff will be resolved in short period
JCPOA members agree with setting up working group for lifting sanctions
Iran, US moving towards simultaneous return to JCPOA: Washington Post
Donya-e-Eqtesad
New progress towards revival of JCPOA
US schedules to suspend sanctions, not lift them
Main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility connected
