Shooting near Indianapolis airport leaves multiple injured

A police spokeswoman said multiple people had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, but she did not whether anyone died, NBC News reported.

The shooter killed himself, and there was no further threat to the community, she said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the FedEx center near the city's airport just after 11 p.m., she said.

An active shooter incident was reported around 11 p.m. local time (3 a.m. on Friday GMT) in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to WRTV, Sputnik also reported.

The shooting occurred at FedEx's Indianapolis facility, which is the second-largest hub in the company's global network, employing more than 4,500 people.

At least 8 people are reported to have been shot, while the perpetrator died by suicide, so there is no threat right now, police said.

Multiple photos and videos, allegedly taken at the site of the shooting, have since been shared on social media by witnesses and journalists.

