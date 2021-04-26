Shooting in SE UK left two people injured

The British media reported on Monday that two people were injured in a shooting in the southeast of the United Kingdom.

According to “Daily Telegraph”, the incident took place near Crawley College in West Sussex, southeast of England.

A large presence of police forces and a helicopter have been observed in the area.

UK police say they have evacuated people inside the college and blocked the surrounding streets.

People have also been asked to stay away from the scene of incident.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

No further details have been released on the incident up to the present time.

