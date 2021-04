“A convoy consisting of 24 trucks belonging to the US entered on Sunday through illegal al-Walid crossing to the Syrian lands,” local sources in al-Suwaidia village in the countryside of Yarubiyah said, SANA reported.

The sources added that the convoy was loaded with weapons, ammunition, refrigerators and tanks and headed from Rmeilan via the international road to Qamishli and then to the occupation bases in al-Shaddadi in the southern countryside.

