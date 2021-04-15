Iran audits Europe for violating rights of Iranians

"The Portuguese ambassador, whose country holds the presidency of the European Union, was invited to the headquarters today," Ali Bagheri-Kani wrote, "Not for diplomatic greetings, but for auditing Europe for violating the rights of Iranians."

"I asked the ambassador that in which part of the European human rights regulations and documents is the killing of sick children due to drug sanctions and support for the terrorists who killed 17,000 Iranians considered as legal?"

"To show its human rights concerns, the EU should work on two rapporteurs, "Assessing the role of Europeans in the situation and implementing sanctions" and "Assessing the difficult conditions of Iranian prisoners in Europe," he added.

