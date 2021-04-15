Iran's police vow to continue anti-arrogant powers struggle

Following the inclusion of some of Iran's Law Enforcement commanders in the list of individuals sanctioned by the European Union on human rights charges, Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian condemned this illegal and unwise action, calling it in line with the so-called US strategy of Maximum Pressure against Iran.

The spokesman said that such an action by the EU against Iran's Law Enforcement is not something new, adding that the sanctions were aimed at Iran's anti-Arrogant Powers inspiring discourse and a sign of their animosity towards the Iranian nation and Islamic Establishment.

The police senior commander further added that the EU together with the United States administration wanted to undermine the security that the Iranian nation enjoys inside the country despite all malicious attempts by Western powers, saying that the sanctions are a sign of their disappointment with the firm resolve of the Iranian nation.

He further noted that their repetitive and futile sanctions will not have any negative impact on the will of the Iranian people and Islamic Establishment in the fight against the hostile policies of the United States and the Europeans.

Hajian further vowed that "resistance will continue," in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The European Union on Monday added eight Iranian individuals and three entities to its sanctions list on the pretext of human rights violations.

In, reaction, Iran suspended its comprehensive dialogue with the EU and cooperation in the areas of terrorism, narcotics, and refugees.

