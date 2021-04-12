  1. Politics
HR cheif:

'Terrorism laundering' Berlin's human rights strategy

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Headquarters took to Twitter to criticize the impunity of MKO terrorist group in Germany, noting that terrorist laundering is Berlin's human rights strategy.

“3-year-old Fatima,burnt alive in 1980s,was one of 1000s victims of Nazi-style massacre by MKO terrorist group in Iran.”, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote.

He also published the photo of the three-year-old girl who was burned alive to ashes by MKO terrorists.

“To serve justice, Germany should establish trials as huge as Nuremberg, not granting MKO impunity!”, he said, adding, “Is terrorist laundering, Berlin's human_rights strategy?”

Meanwhile, European politicians, in Germany and France, are supporting the MKO terrorist group by turning a blind eye to their crimes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

