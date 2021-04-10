Removal of all US sanctions, Iran’s clear demand: Top General

Addressing the 25th National Conference of Iranian Police Commanders on Saturday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri referred to the ongoing developments regarding the nuclear deal, saying that the strategic policy of the country, as instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, is simply the complete lifting of all sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"If these sanctions are lifted and verified in practice, Iran will return to nuclear commitments, as it has always been true to its promises, " the top commander said.

Major General Bagheri pointed to the so-called maximum pressure policy campaign, which was launched by the former US President Donald Trump against Iran, and said, “The enemy who tried to threaten Iran so much, left the scene with disgrace and was overthrown as another government came to power.”

“However, the new [US] government that has come to power has also failed to fulfill its responsibilities; it has brought nothing but promise and deception.”

The Iranian general reiterated that the efforts by the US to continue the same policies against Iran will bear no fruit, stressing that Tehran’s firm demand is to remove all the illegal sanctions.

