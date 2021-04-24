Iran calls on Japan to join global disarmament movement

"Westerners claiming human rights have the darkest record of human rights abuses in the world," said Ali Bagheri Kani in his meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Aikawa Kazutoshi.

Stating that the two nations of Iran and Japan are the biggest victims of weapons of mass destruction in the twentieth century, he added, "Hiroshima and Sardasht are clear symbols of American and European crimes against humanity, and therefore Iran and Japan are the most deserving countries to fight against weapons of mass destruction and defend the victims of these weapons."

Bagheri Kani also pointed to the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to assert the rights of the Iranian people from governments, especially the United States and Europe that violate the rights of the Iranians, calling on Japan to join the Iranian initiative to fight against weapons of mass destruction.

"Tehran and Tokyo can develop a front by creating a global movement to disarm the weapons of mass destruction which will result in giving peace and security to the world," he added.

"The global disarmament movement differs from international conventions in that, in contrast to international disarmament treaties, which largely exclude major powers from disarmament, the global disarmament movement is all-encompassing," the Iranian official said.

"Iran does not view human rights from a political perspective, so it welcomes any initiative to help improve the human rights situation in the world," he highlighted.

Referring to the long history of bilateral relations with Iran, the Japanese envoy, for his part, said that Japan's approach to human rights issues is cooperation and dialogue.

"Continuing human rights dialogue is on the agenda," he added.

