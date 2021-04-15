Russia says would reciprocate new US sanctions

After the US announced it it would impose additional restrictions on Russia to punish the Kremlin for attempts to influence the US 2020 election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said new sanctions “wouldn’t facilitate” the planned summit between the presidents of the two countries.

The spokesman said that Russia would reciprocate for any new limits.

According to Bloomberg, the Biden administration plans to bar US financial institutions from participating in the primary market for new debt issued by the Russian central bank, Finance Ministry and sovereign wealth fund.

The latest moves come just two days after President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin the US would defend its interests but also offered the possibility of a summit meeting in the coming months, drawing a cautiously positive response from Moscow.

The new measures include sanctions on about a dozen individuals, including government and intelligence officials, and roughly 20 entities, according to sources talking to Bloomberg.

