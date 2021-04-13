Cuba condemns terrorist act at Natanz facility

Bruno Rodríguez wrote,"#Cuba condemns the attack against the Natanz compound in #Iran, perpetrated by those who oppose the lifting of US sanctions against the Iranian people."

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

In his reaction to the incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi said that Iran reserves the rights to act against perpetrators of the Natanz incident.

Natanz is a uranium enrichment center located in the city of the same name in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

It is among the sites being monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

