Tehran keen on boosting coop. with Baghdad via a 5-year doc.

In the Iranian new year, Ministery of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare will focus its attention on expanding Iran's export markets, especially in neighboring countries, said Mohammad Shariatmadari.

He went on to say, “Iran seeks to expand its bilateral cooperation with Iraq in the framework of a long terms 5-year document which is also considered as a roadmap for our cooperation.”

The signing of a five-year document with the Iraqi Ministry of Labor had been on Iran’s agenda for some time, the Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare said and announced that Tehran and Baghdad have finalized this document.

The minister also expressed hope that with such long-term documents these collaborations between the two countries will be further developed and strengthened.

According to Iranian senior official, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, materials, and construction metals are among the main issues on which Iran and Iraq will be focused in their talks.

During his visit to Iraq on Sunday, Shariatmadari will hold several meetings with the Iraqi officials in the Ministries of Finance and as well as Labor.

