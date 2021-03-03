Iran, Iraq, Finland & Tajikistan to coop. on labor sector

The Director-General of Iran Ministry of Cooperatives and Social Welfare for Intl. Affairs Ali-Hossein Shahrivar said on Wed. that the first joint meeting of the Cooperation with Tajikistan and Finland and the second meeting of the Joint Working Group on Cooperation with Iraq have been held via video conference.

"In these meetings, the parties, while discussing and exchanging views on joint cooperation, emphasized the development and deepening of relations," he added.

"During the video conference with Tajik side, the draft of MoU on cooperation in the field of labor and vocational-technical training was finalized and the document is scheduled to be signed in Tehran or Dushanbe," the Iranian official explained.

Regarding the second meeting of the Joint Working Group with Iraq, he explained: "The five-year joint action plan was reviewed and accordingly the Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs will send an official invitation to the Iranian Minister of Cooperatives to get the document signed in Baghdad."

As he added, based on the held talks with the Finnish side Iran is to send a draft of an MoU on the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of labor relations, employment and entrepreneurship, and vocational-technical training and etc.‌

HJ/IRN84249917