Iran, Iraq Labor Ministers discuss cooperation, joint Investm

According to IRNA news agency, he conveyed this message during a meeting with Iraq's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ahmed Al-Asadi.

Mortazavi emphasized Iran's readiness to collaborate in areas of labor, social welfare, and the exchange of technical and vocational training experiences.

Referring to the religious and cultural commonalities between the two countries, Mortazavi expressed hope for a successful Arbaeen rally this year, emphasizing its significance in showcasing unity among the Islamic Ummah.

Describing Iraq as a friendly and brotherly nation, Mortazavi conveyed his ministry's keen interest in expanding economic cooperation with Iraq.

In response, Al-Asadi acknowledged Iran's progress in various industrial sectors and expressed hope for sharing its successful experiences with the Arab country.

He also announced the launch of cooperation between the social security funds of Iran and Iraq, aiming to increase joint investments.

The initial steps for this collaboration will be taken in the near future.

