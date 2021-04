"Media spinning can't change the fact that, unlike the US, Iran remains a JCPOA participant"' the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibazadeh wrote in his Twitter acount.

"The only US "path back" to the Deal is: full compliance and effective removal of ALL imposed, re-imposed & re-labeled sanctions", he said.

"Only after that, we'll stop our remedial measures", he added.

RHM/MNA